TSC advertises more than 30,000 teacher jobs

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has advertised 35,550 jobs for teachers who will work in primary and junior secondary schools.

In a notice circulated Friday, the the employer said it has vacancies for 9,000 posts on permanent and pensionable terms for secondary school teachers and another 1,000 for primary school tutors.

TSC will also recruit 21,550 teacher interns in junior secondary schools and another 4,000 interns for primary schools.

"Successful candidates will be posted to serve to any primary or junior secondary school in the county where they were interviewed or in any part of the country where the vacancy exist," the notice from TSC says.

It added: "Successful candidates for Junior Secondary Schools shall be required to teach various learning areas under Junior Secondary Curriculum."

TSC had earlier indicated that it would prioritise recruitment of junior secondary teachers in mass recruitment slated for January.

Download the TSC job advert here: TSC recruitment

An education taskforce appointed by President William Ruto had recommended the recruitment of 30,000 new teachers for junior secondary amid a shortage of tutors across the country.