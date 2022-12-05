Curriculum design for Junior high ready, KICD says

Curriculum design for some 1.2 million learners who will join Junior Secondary School (JSS) from next year is ready, the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has said.

KICD director Prof Charles Ong'ondo said the Grade 7 curriculum design will be in school by January 23, 2023.

Prof Ong’ondo explained the subjects that will be taught in JSS from next year.

He said apart from English, Mathematics, Kiswahili, the learners will be introduced to History, Geography, Business Studies, Home Science and Life Skills.

Other subjects that will be introduced are Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Social Studies.

"We will also introduce optional subjects in foreign and indigenous languages. The curriculum designs for JSS gets learners from theories to practicals and experiments. Science will metamorphosis to become integrated science which will have technology," said Prof Ong’ondo.

Speaking during the Kenya Primary Schools Head Teachers, at the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Primary School in Mombasa, the KICD director said instead of simple sentences the learners will start learning compound sentences, inferential comprehension and application.

"Head teachers please expose teachers qualified to teach JSS and those assigned the Grade 7 once the curriculum designs are received in your schools. We had not began distribution because we were waiting for the Presidential working party on Education Reforms to give guidance," said the KICD boss.