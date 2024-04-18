Migosi Primary School

Theatre of the absurd: How mercenary playwrights hijacked school drama festivals

Migosi Primary School pupils with their winning creative cultural dance of the 62nd edition of the Kenya National and Drama and Film Festival at Kangaru Girls High School on 17 April 17, 2024.

Photo credit: Anthony Njagi | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Some schools invest heavily in the festival and use it as a marketing tool to attract more learners.

  • The chair of the festival Prof Christopher Odhiambo admitted that schools without resources are disadvantaged.

  • A teacher from Embu County confirmed that only a few schools can afford to pay the trainers.

