Speaker Justin Muturi blocks debate on motion to scrap new curriculum

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has barred lawmakers from debating a petition by nominated MP Wilson Sossion seeking to scrap the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.