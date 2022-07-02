Sossion: Sacking of TSC deputy chief Kennedy Mulunda a witch-hunt in succession scheme

Nominated Member of Parliament Wilson Sossion yesterday condemned the sacking of Teachers Service Commission (TSC) deputy chief executive officer Kennedy Mulunda, terming it a witch-hunt. Mr Sossion may move to challenge the commission's decision in court.

In a statement, Mr Sossion said the termination is a scheme to ensure Dr Mulunda does not take over when CEO Nancy Macharia leaves office. Dr Mulunda was sacked over allegations of abuse of office and gross misconduct. His termination letter was signed by Dr Macharia.

The TSC disciplinary committee consisting of commissioners found him guilty of the offences after 10 principals and teachers from Western and Nyanza testified against him. But Mr Sossion asked: “Between Nancy and his deputy Mulunda, who is engaged in big time corruption in TSC tenders?"

Mr Sossion, who is also a member of the National Assembly Education committee and a former Kenya National Union of Teachers secretary general, threatened to expose the rot in TSC and ensure action is taken in the event the Kenya Kwanza coalition wins the August polls.

"In due course, we shall be peeling away the mask of corruption scandals blow by blow at TSC from promotions, transfers, Teacher Professional Development training, Competency-Based Curriculum training funds and how fast it is cleared by the Treasury before ending in the pockets of thieves, tender scandals, kickbacks from third parties’ deductions."

Mr Sossion accused Dr Macharia and TSC chair Jamleck Kamau of colluding with other commissioners to ensure Dr Mulunda does not take charge of the commission.

“The TSC chair should tell the public when Ms Macharia will reach retirement age," he said, adding the dismissal is part of what Kenya Kwanza describes as state capture.

"This is the state capture that Kenya Kwanza shall address through a commission of inquiry once we take over government."