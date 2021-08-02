Sh39m AfDB programme to train engineering lecturers at Egerton University

Egerton University’s Prof Japheth Onyando.


Photo credit: Japheth Onyando.

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

There are few engineering lecturers in many public universities, with this in mind, the African Development Bank (AfDB) has partnered with Egerton University in a Sh39 million programme to train lecturers in this critical department.

