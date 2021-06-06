Multi-million World Bank centre at Egerton causes ripples in research and business

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

A Sh642-million project sponsored by the World Bank is making waves in the research world, having supported a total of 190 research projects that resulted in 204 publications in international peer-reviewed journals.

