Secondary school heads’ meeting starts in Mombasa

The 45th annual conference of secondary school principals has kicked off in Mombasa.

The conference, which started Monday at Sheikh Zeyad Hall, has brought together over 9,000 principals from Kenya’s public schools.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Re-examining our future together; a new era of education in Kenya”.

This is the first time the heads, under the Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (Kessha), are holding a physical meeting since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

On Monday, the heads, led by Kessha chairman Kahi Indimuli, will be sharing personal experiences from different regions.

Official opening

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha is expected to officially open the conference on Wednesday while Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Jwan will address the principals on Tuesday.

Others who have been invited to address the principals during the conference include the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Nancy Macharia, TSC chairman Jamleck Irungu Kamau, University Education and Research PS Simon Nabukwesi and the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service CEO Agnes Mercy Wahome.

Also to address the gathering is the Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary-General Collins Oyuu, the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers Secretary-General Akelo Misori, the Kenya Parents National Association chairman Nicholas Maiyo and the Kenya Women’s Teachers Association Secretary-General Benta Opande among other education stakeholders.