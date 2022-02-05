Nicholas Maiyo

Kenya National Parents Association chairman Nicholas Maiyo.

Education

Prime

Parents identify 200 headteachers charging extra fees, forward names to CS George Magoha

By  Titus Ominde

The Kenya National Parents’ Association wants more than 200 principals from public secondary schools interdicted for violating fee guidelines provided by the Ministry of Education to cushion parents from unnecessary levies.

