Kenya High School

Schools turn death traps due to lack of space and facilities

Parents, guardians and students queue during the Form One admission exercise at Kenya High School in Nairobi on January 15, 2024.

Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A Nation survey shows schools have flouted the Ministry of Education’s health and safety guidelines.
  • Some classes seen by Nation have 200 learners, well above the recommended 45 by Unesco.
  • During breaks, learners are forced to queue at the few washroom facilities available.

Please subscribe to view this article

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Tycoon’s Nairobi reggae club saga shines spotlight on illegal evictions

    club

  2. PREMIUM Give Uhuru AU job, not Raila — Central politicians

  3. PREMIUM When a child goes to school but returns in a coffin

    Emmanuel Kirimi Kaimenyi

  4. PREMIUM Coach Hakizimana’s trip to Kenya and his first meeting with Kiptum 

    Kelvin Kiptum

  5. PREMIUM Revealed: How Kenya Power billed Kenyans an extra Sh70bn

    power online