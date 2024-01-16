Form One admissions: The good, the bad and the ugly

Record admission numbers were reported across the country on Monday as the last 8-4-4 class reported to secondary schools, even as parents decried the high cost of required items

Spot checks showed that a majority of learners reported on the first day and that the infrastructure in schools will be stretched as the number of Form One students are higher than the Form Fours who exited last year.

At Kenya High Girls School in Nairobi, a total of 571 students were admitted yesterday, out of a total 621 students who are expected to report.

The school had 383 students in Form Four last year. School Principal Virginia Wahome said that some of the parents and their children reported as early as 5am.

“The turnout is very good, they came very early. It has been smooth sailing and we have not recorded any serious issue so far,” she said, adding that no learner had been turned away due to issues related to school fees.

“We don’t turn our girls away because of school fees once they have entered through the gate,” she said.

At Lenana School, more than 400 learners had reported by noon. About 650 learners are expected at the school, and the administration expressed confidence that all the students will have reported before the week ends .

Kapsabet Boys High School Principal Kipchumba Maiyo said they enrolled about 700 students on the first day, but most parents did not clear the fees.

“Payment of fees by the parents and inadequate infrastructure especially dorms and classes remains our main challenge,” said Mr Maiyo.

The administration of Moi Girls School in Kibra Constituency said that more than 300 students had been admitted by 3pm.

Parents, guardians and students during the Form One admission exercise at Moi Girls High School in Nairobi on January 15, 2024. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

“The process has been fast. I came at noon and less one hour later, I was through with the process and the student was allowed to proceed to the dormitory,” said Washington Momanyi, a parent.

However, some parents expressed their shock when they were asked to pay extra charges that were not part of the items in the invitation letter.

“There was an extra charge of furniture and development which came to about Sh15, 000 ... We just had to pay,” a parent said.

At Ngere High School in Seme, Kisumu County, there was a stalemate after parents were allegedly asked to pay Sh5,000 for exercise books. The school’s management, however, declined to comment on the allegations.

“They insisted that we must pay it in cash, failure to which the amount will be deducted from the school fees. Where can we get such an amount of money in these hard economic times?” asked parent.

Homa Bay High School admitted more learners than the 530 who were placed there due to demand from parents.

To accommodate the extra learners, deputy principal Apolo Abot said two new classrooms had been built. In total, the school will have at least 1,250 students in 12 streams. Other classes have 10 streams each.

Form One students and their parents go through the admission process at Elburgon Secondary School in Nakuru County on Monday, January 15. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

In Nakuru County, Elburgon Secondary School admitted over 180 students on the initial day out of the anticipated 250.Principal Kamau Manyara said that some parents opted for local schools due to costs.

At Molo Academy, nearly half of the students placed by the Ministry of Education had lined up at the registration desk by 10am.

Nakuru Boys High School, Nakuru Girls High School, Bahati Girls and other institutions in the region reported receiving at least 80 per cent of the learners. At Nakuru Girls, nearly 200 students had been admitted by 4pm yesterday.

“I am happy to see my son finally in the school he selected. It has brought much joy to me,” said Nelly Ombati a parent from Kisii County, whose son was admitted to Nakuru Boys High School.

Many parents in the South Rift region complained that they were still grappling with exorbitant costs of items and levies.

Josphat Mwiti who had taken his son to Nkubu Boys High School in Meru County, said high cost of living had taken a toll on parents.

“We cannot afford to take our children to school and we call upon the government to take control and ensure that we are cushioned against the costs,” he said.

Other schools in the county that witnessed a high Form One turn out included Ikuu Boys, Chogoria Girls, Chuka Boys and Tharaka Boys.

A Parent arrives with his child at Shimo La Tewa Boys High School in Mombasa for Form One admission on January 15, 2024. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

However, schools in Samburu County registered a low turnout. Some had received less than five students as at 1pm.

Principals told the Nation that National Government Administration Officers had been deployed to ensure that all candidates who exited primary school last year join secondary school.

“There is no reason not to enrol your child because the government is at hand to support every child to get secondary education. If you are found with your child at home, you will be arrested,” said County Commissioner Henry Wafula.

Some parents who spoke to the Nation said livestock prices were low as the animal are yet improve after a severe drought last year.

St Joseph’s Girls, Chepterit Principal Fransicar Chepkwony cited difficulty by parents to raise fees as the main challenge. Over 400 out of 650 students reported at the on the first day.

In Uasin Gishu County, Paul Boit High School Principal Paul Busolo said 380 students were admitted but most of them did not pay the fees in full.

“Delays in paying suppliers, lack of accommodation and general infrastructure remains our main challenge,” said Mr Busolo.

Meanwhile, Kwale County Governor Fatuma Achani cautioned parents against doctoring results of their children in order to benefit from scholarships. She said the county observed increased cases of forgery.

“Some parents rewrote 350 marks in the forms when the learners had actually scored 300 marks. This is against the law and promotes laziness among learners not to work hard,” Ms Achani said.

A long queue at Mama Ngina High School in Mombasa during the Form One admission exercise on January 15, 2024. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

All learners who score 350 marks from public schools and 370 marks from private schools qualify for the funding under the county’s Elimu ni Sasa scholarship programme.

In Mombasa County, Mama Ngina Girls High School Chief Principal Mwanahamisi Omar received more than 100 students, while at Sacred Heart High School, the ministry allocated 272 students but the school can only accommodate 160.

Allidina Visram Principal Indimuli Dishon said the school had admitted over 100 students and he expected the exercise to be completed by yesterday evening.

In Lamu County, students from terror-prone Boni Forest are yet to report to their schools. The fate of those who are expected to join Form One hangs in the balance owing to transport challenges.

Local administrators and parents said they are waiting for directives from the government on whether a helicopter would be provided to airlift the students to their respective schools.