Danger as schools ignore court orders

School safety measures introduced in 2015 have routinely been ignored, prompting the High Court to issue an order to compel compliance.

The measures, including sanitation provisions and specific spacing between beds, walkways, and doors in dormitories, are necessary now more than ever due to the congestion crisis in schools.

The legal framework for school safety is found in both the Basic Education Act No. 14 of 2013, and the Ministry of Education Safety Standards Manual For Schools in Kenya 2008.

“An institution shall not be licensed unless the premises and accommodation conform to the prescribed requirement of the occupational health and safety regulations,” said Justice Lagat Korir in September 2019.

In school dormitories, the space between the beds should be at least 1.2 metres while the corridor or pathway space should not be less than two metres.

Doorways should be at least five feet wide and should open outwards. The doors must not at any time be locked from outside when learners are inside.

Further, the dormitory doors should be locked at all times when learners are in class or in the playing fields and the keys to the doors should be kept by either the dormitory master/mistress or the dormitory prefect.

The dormitory windows must be without grills and should be easy to open outwards and the fire extinguishing equipment should be functioning and placed at each exit with fire alarms fitted at easily accessible points, stipulates the manual. Furthermore, the guidelines suggest that schools should post a “no trespassing” and “visitors report to head teacher’s office” signs at the main gate.

All visitors are required to sign the visitor’s register, record their IDs at the gate, have the gatekeeper verify that the IDs are valid and keep them safely. The IDs are only to be returned on signing out, reads the policy.

Any school confirmed to have no valid title deed after verification with the Ministry of Lands or any relevant authority should be assisted to secure ownership of the land or be moved to its own grounds.

For storeyed buildings, the stairways should be wide enough and located at both ends and should be clear of any obstructions at all times.

Sanitation structures should be built at least 10 metres away from tuition and boarding facilities and on the downwind side.

Pit latrines should not be less than six metres deep and should be regularly well disinfected. They should be at least 15 metres away from a borehole, well, or water supply point. In mixed schools, girls’ sanitation area must be separate and offer complete privacy.

At least one-third of the fittings for boys' schools should be closets and the rest urinals. Appropriate provisions should be given to learners with special needs and very young learners.