Kipricheit Primary School

Danger as schools ignore court orders

A dilapidated teachers’ toilet at Kipricheit Primary School in Chepalungu constituency, Bomet County. It is full and in a state of disrepair. 

Photo credit: Viltalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Daniel Ogetta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In school dormitories, the space between the beds should be at least 1.2 metres while the corridor or pathway space should not be less than two metres

  • Doorways should be at least five feet wide and should open outwards.

  • The doors must not at any time be locked from outside when learners are inside.

Please subscribe to view this article

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Tycoon’s Nairobi reggae club saga shines spotlight on illegal evictions

    club

  2. PREMIUM Give Uhuru AU job, not Raila — Central politicians

  3. PREMIUM When a child goes to school but returns in a coffin

    Emmanuel Kirimi Kaimenyi

  4. PREMIUM Coach Hakizimana’s trip to Kenya and his first meeting with Kiptum 

    Kelvin Kiptum

  5. PREMIUM Revealed: How Kenya Power billed Kenyans an extra Sh70bn

    power online