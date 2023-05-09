Schools reopen to empty coffers on withheld cash

Although schools have resumed this week, the government has once again failed to release capitation funds, creating challenges in running the institutions.

Schools are also facing challenges relating to insecurity in Kerio Valley as well as floods in Kisumu, Siaya and Homa Bay counties.

Yesterday, Kenya Primary Schools Heads Association Johnson Nzioka told Nation that primary schools have received only 20 per cent of the Free Primary Education funds for this year.

Nation was unable to reach Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu and Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, who are both attending the Education World Forum in London, for comment.

In the North Rift, learners and teachers in banditry-prone areas have kept off as schools fearing fresh attacks. The worst hit are schools in Baringo South and Baringo North sub-counties.

Disturbed areas

The areas are among those categorised as disturbed and dangerous amid an ongoing multi-agency security operation to flush out bandits.

Also affected are parts of Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, and Turkana counties where displaced families have moved to safer areas with their children and are reluctant to return despite assurances by the government about their security.

“Tensions are still running high in Kagir, Chemoe, Ng’aratuko, Kosile, Yatya, and Chepkesin. Dozens of armed criminals are roaming the border villages despite the security operation. We are not ready to let our children return to school,” said Mr Richard Chepchomei in Chemoe, Baringo North.

A deserted Kasiela Primary School in Baringo South that has remained closed since March last year has been converted into a training camp for National Police Reservists (NPRs).

About 200 NPRs are undergoing a month-long training after which they will be deployed to banditry-hit villages in Baringo North and Baringo South sub-counties.

“We have experienced relative calm for one month now. With the ongoing operation, we have managed to arrest four notorious bandits suspected to be responsible for the series of attacks,” Baringo County Police Commander Julius Kiragu said while assuring learners of their safety.

Lokwar and Nakuse primary schools in Turkana South, which were torched by bandits in January have never been reopened after residents fled with their children to Kalemngorok, Kaputir, and Lokichar.

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) County Chairman Kenyaman Eriong'oa said low turnout is expected in several schools in the region.

"In Turkana East sub-county, no child has reported to Napeitom Primary School where classrooms were vandalised and torched. Silale Primary School is deserted after learners were transferred to Kapedo and Lomelo primary schools," he said.

Headteachers have raised concerns about low enrolment and school attendance because of the violence.

Among schools where learners have not reported back include Arabal, Kapindasum, Embosos, Noosukro, Kasiela, Sinoni, Tuiyotich in Baringo South, Chemoe, Tuluk, Kamwetio, Chepkew, Chepkesin, Kapturo, Kalabata, Kinyach, Kosile, Kagir, Ng’aratuko, and Yatya primary schools in Baringo North.

At Yatya Primary School in Baringo North for instance, out of 270 learners, only 11 pupils had reported back on Monday.

“Most of the teachers in my school are non-locals and they are yet to report back. Attendance is still low. Many parents fled the area with their children,” Mr Thomas Kiburet, the headteacher, told Nation.

In Narok, Knut County Knut Secretary-General Simiren Soiyantet appealed to the government to be understanding towards parents who may face challenges in paying school fees due to the recent drought.

Hygiene priority

He also urged schools to prioritise hygiene, especially in congested secondary schools, to prevent an outbreak of waterborne diseases in the wake of the ongoing rains.

In Nyeri, parents with children in secondary schools lamented of high fees charged by the institutions. And, besides paying school fees, one of the high schools in the county required parents to pay Sh7,000 for “development projects”, Sh2,000 tuition fees, Sh800 for CCTV cameras and Sh2,000 for new uniforms supplied by the institution.

“I am currently unable to raise the Sh28,800 required by the institution. I will send my child to school once I have the money," a parent said.

“I want to transfer my child from boarding school because they are overcrowded. The state is yet to invest in school infrastructure,” said another parent, whose child is a Form One student at Mama Ngina Girls High School.

In Isiolo, more than 100 pupils at Olng’arua Primary School in Leparua, Isiolo North are still at home following an attack by unknown assailants that saw vehicles and learning materials torched and other school items stolen on Friday last week.

Ms Dorcas Kortol, a parent with two learners at the school, expressed fears that her children might never set foot in class if the school is not reopened as the nearest primary school is several kilometres away.

“We sought refuge in a neighbouring village after the attack. The government should provide the school with adequate security so that learning is not interrupted in future,” she said.

In the Nyanza region, flooding has affected learning at Ombaka Primary School in Nyando, Kisumu County, forcing pupils to take their classes under trees. At the Ombaka evacuation centre which is located within Ombaka Primary School, the pupils have to share the compound with more than 400 victims whose houses are still marooned.

The school was hosting local residents displaced by flooding and, while they have been moved out of the classes to enable the resumption of learning, Kakola Chief Jacob Ong’udi said the learners will have to wait for the classes to be disinfected.

“We do not want to take chances. We have to ensure that the classes are thoroughly cleaned before we allow the young ones back,” he said.

In Homa Bay County, learning has resumed at Kobuya and Osodo primary schools in Wang’chieng Ward in Rachuonyo North.

At Kobuya Primary School, flood victims wake up at 5 am to leave classrooms for learners. Part of their daily routine involves cleaning the classrooms, which are their temporary bedrooms at night.

The school’s headteacher, Ms Benter Moses, appealed to the government to build a rescue centre where flood victims can be accommodated.

"Some of the classrooms have leaking roofs. It is not conducive for habitation," Ms Moses said.

At Osodo Primary School, the headteacher, Mr Walter Owino, said his main concern is the shortage of toilets as the available facilities are overstretched.

In Siaya County, Uhembo and Lung'a primary schools in Alego Usonga and Ugenya respectively, were used as camps for flood victims.

"The majority went back while a few others who could not return to their homes opted to take shelter with friends and relatives. The school is free and learning is going on," said the administrator.

In Vihiga County, the reopening of Kerongo Primary School is faced with a hurdle after a section of its roof was swept by strong winds and rains during the holidays.

In Samburu County, continued attacks by bandits and cattle rustlers in Samburu West is posing a serious threat to hundreds of learners in the region, even as schools reopen for the second term.

Hundreds of learners are missing in schools as more than 300 families fled their homes last month following incessant banditry attacks.