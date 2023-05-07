Learners resume school for 14-week Second Term

Learners will resume school today for a 14-week Second Term, with a half-term break set to begin on June 29 and end on July 3.

The resumption of school comes after the World Health Organization announced on Friday that Covid-19 is no longer a public health emergency of international concern.

The term will end on August 12 with learners proceeding for a two-week holiday up to August 27. After the holiday, learners will resume for Term Three—the shortest in the school calendar—that will run up to October 27.

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams, Kenya Primary School Education Assessment and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams will be undertaken thereafter.

Term Two will also see the reintroduction of co-curricular activities that had been suspended after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The learners are also reporting after the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) on May 1 said that it has already processed 50 per cent of the salaries set to be paid to the newly employed 35,550 Junior Secondary School (JSS) teachers.

In a statement, the commission blamed the salary issue on delayed reporting by some of the teachers to their respective stations. TSC has advised teachers to confirm the payments with their respective banks, promising to effect all salaries in May.

“We apologise for any delays that may have been occasioned by late reporting of teachers to their stations, or delayed submission of requisite documents,” read part of the statement.

TSC officials had earlier been summoned by the National Assembly’s Education committee to answer questions on delocalisation, recruitment and promotion of teachers as their medical cover.

Also Read: How Migori teacher kept girls in school during Covid break

Students in teacher training colleges will resume their third term today, to run until August 11 when they will take a break for three weeks.

On May 3, President William Ruto announced a new funding model for universities and technical and vocational education and training institutions that will see students from needy households get more government support than those from well-off families. President Ruto stated that the model will not raise the fees.

The model incorporates funding of higher education through government grants (scholarships), student loans and household contributions.