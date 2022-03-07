How Migori teacher kept girls in school during Covid break

Dorcas Oyugi, 66, the principal of Wiser Girls Secondary School in Muhuru Bay, Migori County, a school that supports underprivileged girls


By  Josaya Wasonga

  • A week after schools were closed in March 2020, they created a WhatsApp group for the students and put all the teachers in the group; the girls were given homework.
  • Many of the girls came from families without smartphones, so they provided phone numbers of relatives, friends or neighbours with smartphones they could access.


Some people get into the teaching profession because of perks. Others do it for passion. Dorcas Oyugi, 66, falls into the latter category. She is currently the principal of Wiser Girls Secondary School in Muhuru Bay, Migori County, a school that supports underprivileged girls. 

