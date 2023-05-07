Families seek shelter in schools as floods wreak havoc in Nyanza, Western

Learning in flood prone regions in Nyanza and Western could be disrupted during the reopening of schools on Monday after several families affected by the heavy rains sought refuge in classrooms.

In Kisumu County, affected families from Nyando Sub-County who relocated to schools in their neighbourhood said they were yet to find alternative shelter after their homes were submerged in water a week ago.

An evacuation facility with a capacity for 400 people was set up in a school at Ombaka location. The affected families are currently camping at Ombaka primary school. Ms Elizabeth Awuor, who is camping at Ombaka Primary school with her family members, said her house was destroyed by the raging waters while her compound is still submerged.

“All we need now is a place to rest at night. We don’t know what will happen when schools reopen on Monday,” Ms Awuor said.

The floods left several homes marooned while livestock and crops were also swept by the waters.

The Kakola Ombaka Assistant Chief, Mr Neto Augustine Awich, said 13 villages had been affected by the floods, and over 600 persons have been displaced.

He said some residents had been placed at the evacuation centre in the school compound while another 300 had been accommodated in classrooms.

“We are hosting 210 individuals in Ombaka Primary while another 100 have sought shelter at Nyamasao primary,” said Kakola Ombaka Chief Mr John Ong’udi. Mr Ong’udi said several homes had been swept away by the raging floods during the heavy rains.

“We have approached Kenya Red Cross officials who have promised to send food, mosquito nets and other provisions to support the affected families,” said Mr Ong’udi.

In Homa Bay County, the management at Kobuya Primary school in Rachuonyo North Sub-county wants the government to build a rescue centre where flood victims can stay when their homes are flooded.

The school is one of the places where families in Wang’ Chieng’ ward have relocated to after their homes were submerged by floods. Several families are camping at Osodo Primary after the floods filled their homes.

Each of the two schools is accommodating 300 people and the management officials of the two institutions are worried that the presence of the families could delay reopening of the schools for the second term on Monday.

Ms Benter Moses, the head teacher of Kobuya Primary, said learning at the school could be delayed since classrooms were being occupied by floods victims.

“Some of those who are displaced are parents whose children learn here. They are not likely to move out if their homes are still flooded,” Ms Moses said.

She urged the government to establish a place where the families can be accommodated when their homes are submerged by floods.

“Having a rescue centre will reduce the pressure we are facing. It is not easy to tell the affected families to vacate the school to pave way for learning,” Ms Moses said.

In Siaya County, families affected by floods are sheltering in Uhembo Primary in Alego Usonga and Lung’a Primary School in Ugenya Sub-County.