Schools reopen amidst crises threatening to ruin start of school year

As the school academic year begins tomorrow, learning in Nyando, Kisumu County could be in a crisis as families affected by floods occupy classrooms.

The sub-county witnessed flooding in November last year, forcing more than 150 households to seek refuge in learning institutions.

About 40 families, according to the local administration, still occupy classrooms despite water levels subsiding.

With just hours to the resumption of learning, classrooms at Nyamasao Primary School in Ombaka are still occupied.

Area Assistant Chief, Neto Awich, said some families could be moved out.

“The learners may share the school compound with the families,” Mr Awich said.

“Those still in the school have nowhere to go as their houses and property were destroyed by floodwater.”

The administrator appealed to well-wishers and NGOs to build houses for the families.

He added that women and children are the most affected.

With the aid of a church and an NGO, some families have built houses. The families fled their homes when River Nyando burst its banks.

In Mombasa and other coastal towns, the festivity mood has been replaced with back-to-school rush. Many families were spotted at booking offices of upcountry buses in Mombasa.

A passenger, who only gave her name as Nelly, said she regrets going to Mombasa with her two children for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“I wish I had just saved the money for books and uniform,” she said yesterday.

Monica Mutua, a uniform seller at Mwembe Tayari Market in Mombasa, decried the “bad” business compared to previous years.

Ms Mutua said households are financially crippled, adding that the number of customers has gone down drastically.

Said Mr Ali Shariff, a parent said: “In the past, uniform and book shops were always crowded. There is more than enough space here today. It is because of the high cost of living.”

Many parents have opted for second-hand textbooks. However, dealers in these books have also increased prices, citing the high cost of living, according to Ms Roseline Riga, a parent.

Public Service Vehicles operators have taken advantage of the situation to increase fares.

Bookshops and textile dealers in Eldoret recorded booming business as parents made last-minute purchases.

Also making money were sign writers inscribing names and numbers on the uniforms.

School managers thronged supermarkets to buy food and other items.

“This is the time to make good money as parents have to buy learning materials,” Mr James Maina, who deals in uniforms and books in Eldoret, said.

Tharaka-Nithi locals decried the high cost of school items.

Mr Julius Mwiti, a resident of Turima whose son is to join high school, said the cost of items outstrips the school fees.

“My son scored 407 marks in the KCPE examination but he may not go to high school due to the high cost of the requirements,” the boda boda rider said.

Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu said he would make impromptu visits to schools to ensure fee guidelines are followed.

He urged school heads to first admit children and demand the fees later.

The senator said the National Government Constituency Development Fund has been delayed, aggravating the bursary nightmare.

He said President William Ruto has expressed concern about children failing to go to school owing to exorbitant fees.



