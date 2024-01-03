Raila tells State to release Sh87bn capitation funds before schools re-open

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has told the government to release over Sh87 billion he says it owes schools for the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 financial years before the institutions re-open next week.

Mr Odinga called on Parents Teachers Associations (PTAs), schools’ boards of management, religious leaders and civil society organisations to pile pressure on the government to release the funds.

The former Prime Minister said the Kenya Kwanza administration will not be allowed to ruin the future of millions of Kenyan learners by withholding billions of shillings meant for their sustenance in schools.

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader said PTAs and boards of management must take the lead in demanding for the funds, saying, the opposition would support them.

“Call out the Kenya Kwanza administration and force it to fund the future by paying school fees,” Mr Odinga said. According to figures released by the Azimio leader, as at the end of the 2022/2023 financial year, the government owed schools Sh18,101,294,280.

Funding for free education

While in the 2023/2024 financial year, which began last July, the government still owes secondary schools Sh69,807,632,165 totalling to Sh87, 908,926,445.

“In the Financial Year 2022/2023, the Ruto administration disbursed only Sh17,339.00 instead of Sh22,244 per child. Ruto owes each child on this programme some Sh4, 905.00,” Mr Odinga said.

In the 2023/2024 Financial Year, Mr Odinga said the government disbursed only Sh3,327.87 per child instead of Sh22,244, representing 14 per cent of the required amount.

“It is not true that the Kenya Kwanza administration has enhanced any funding for free education. To ensure that every Kenyan child has a right to access free and compulsory basic education and that all students in secondary school are funded to complete their basic education, the Government of Kenya began the Free Day Secondary Education programme in 2008, with the granting of capitation per learner,” Mr Odinga said.

He lamented that most parents who are awaiting for the reopening of schools next week have been hit by school fees demands of between Sh40,000 and Sh90,000 from public secondary schools and are struggling to raise the amounts for their children.

Underfunded education system

“Failure to release full capitation to all schools is affecting learning differently across the country. While schools with developed infrastructure and functional non-government support can survive with the shortage, poorer schools can’t,” Mr Odinga said.

He pointed out that denial of full capitation to schools is eroding fair and equitable access to education, which will result in regional disparities in quality.

He questioned the wisdom in prioritising the affordable housing programme at the expense of education.