School principals face probe over withheld 2023 KCSE results

Principals of schools that had their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results withheld due suspected irregularities have been summoned for questioning by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec).

The teachers are to appear before a committee set up by Knec and TSC to shed light on suspected malpractices that led to the withholding of results for the over 4,000 candidates.

This comes even as some of the affected candidates have sought redress at the National Examinations Appeals Tribunal.

According to reliable sources at the Ministry of Education, the process kicked off on Wednesday and is to be completed before the lapse of the 21-day period allowed for complaints.

“They are expected to explain what transpired [during the examinations] and what would have resulted in the withholding of the results,” said a source who requested not to be named.

According to Nandi County Director of Education Harrison Muriuki, the withheld results will be made public within a period of 20 days as directed by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu when he released the results on Monday at Moi Girls High School Eldoret.

Among the affected schools is Nyambaria High, which had the best mean score nationally in the 2022 KCSE examinations and whose 18 candidates have had their results withheld. During administration of the national tests last year, the principal of the school, Mr Charles Onyari, was suspended as the centre manager over suspected malpractices at the school, which had a candidature of 594.

Also Read: Exams council issues alert of fake KCSE test papers being sold online

Candidates who sat the KCSE exams at Matinyani Boys Secondary School in Kitui County have also not received their results. According to Kitui County Director of Education Khalif Hassan, Knec was investigating allegations of malpractices but will release the results in due course.

"There are many schools across the country whose results have been withheld for varied reasons. Knec has communicated to my office regarding Matinyani Boys Secondary School results, and we can only wait for their verdict," said Mr Hassan. The principal of the school, Mr Nelson Mureithi, declined to comment on the issue, saying, government agencies were investigating.

Some invigilators and teachers at the school, including the deputy principal, were arrested and charged at the Kitui Law Courts over alleged malpractices. The case is still underway.

In the 2022 KCSE exam results, the school had all its 240 students qualify to join the university.

The extra-county school posted a mean grade 9.94 points to top the Ukambani region.

In Nandi Hills, parents yesterday held a crisis meeting with area MP Bernard Kitur, Samoei Boys High School Principal Julius Kimosop and the board of management on the next cause of action.

In Tinderet Sub-county, parents have petitioned the National Examinations Appeals Tribunal to resolve the matter speedily. The administration of Santa Maria Girls Secondary School in Elgeyo Marakwet County could not be reached for comment.

According to Mr Machogu, a total of 4,113 candidates were involved in examination irregularities last year.