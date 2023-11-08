KCSE exams: Nyambaria High School principal suspended as centre manager

The principal of Nyambaria High School, Charles Onyari, has been suspended as a centre manager in the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Nyambaria High School in Nyamira County was the surprise top performer in the 2022 exams.

A senior official, who declined to be named, confirmed that the suspension was made by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) on the recommendation of the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec).

The Nation understands that Mr Onyari has only been suspended as the centre's manager and not as the school's principal. He is said to have been involved in "facilitating examination irregularities" at the school.

"We want to end this impunity as soon as possible," the official said.