Saving Moi University: Institution had so much promise, what happened?

Lecturers demo

University Academic Staff Union from Moi University Chapter in Kesses, Uasin Gishu County demonstrate demanding pay increment, remittances of deductions from their salaries, among other grievances on September 06, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Barnabas Bii  &  Stanley Kimuge

What you need to know:

  • The institution was established in 1984 as the second public university in Kenya.
  • Moi University has accrued debts to the tune of Sh4.5 billion.

When Moi University was established in 1984 as the second public university in Kenya, it was primed to be the model university outside the city. The establishment followed a recommendation by the Presidential Working Party on the Establishment of a Second University, commonly known as Mackay Report. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.