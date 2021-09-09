EACC goes after Moi University over alleged ghost workers, embezzlement

The entrance to Moi University Eldoret West Campus.

Photo credit: File | Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  Titus Ominde

Nation Media Group

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched an investigation into allegations of embezzlement and presence of ghost workers at Moi University.

