Puzzle as heads of top KCSE schools in Gusii region transferred

Several principals of county and extra-county schools from the Gusii region that recorded impressive results in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination have been transferred to new stations.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) described the transfers as normal.

The affected principals are from Cardinal Otunga Mosocho, St Paul’s Oginga DOK, St Paul’s Gekano, Moi Gesusu, Kereri Girls, Riambase Mixed and Riokindo Boys.

The school head said they were prepared to serve in their new schools and help improve academic performance. They attributed their good results to the creation of conducive learning environments.

Mr Boniface Masese has been transferred from Igonga DOK in Bonchari to Bishop Mugendi Nyakegogi High School in Bobasi Constituency. While at Iginga DOK, Mr Masese steered the school to post an impressive mean score of 10.24 in last year’s exam.

All the 118 candidates at the school qualified to join the university. The school had one candidate scoring an A, 28 had an A- and 78 others scored B+. One candidate got a B.

“Despite moving from a pure boys’ boarding school, I am confident that I will give my best to ensure there is an improved performance in the national exams. We will try our best to improve the scores of Nyakegogi,” said Mr Masese.

Missing academic giant

For a long time, Cardinal Otunga, Mosocho, a former academic giant in the region, had been missing from the list of top schools until Mr Chrispinus Owino was posted to the institution in 2018. After settling at his new station, he started charting a new path to help the school reclaim its glory. In the 2022 exam, the school surprised many by posting an improved mean score of 10.26.

Mr Owino has now been transferred to St Peter’s Mumias Boys High School in Kakamega County.

Mr Albert Ombiro, the head teacher of St Paul’s Gekano Boys has been transferred to Cardinal Otunga, Mosocho. Mr Ombiro handed over to his deputy last week but he is yet to report to his new station.

In last year’s exam, Gekano had a mean score of 9.95 with the 142 candidates who sat for the exam attaining grades C and above.

Moi Gesusu High School in Masaba South has a new head after Chief Principal James Momanyi, who was in Agoro Sare, took over on Thursday last week.

He replaced Mr Lucas Matiko who has since been posted to Kodero Bara High School in Migori County.

“I have already reported to the new station. I reported to the new school on February 2. The school has a history of success and I am looking forward to building on that using the vast experience that I have amassed over the years,” said Mr Momanyi. Moi Gesusu posted a mean score of 7.46 in last year’s exam.

Kereri Girls Secondary also has a new head teacher, Ms Tabitha Mogonchi. She has been transferred from Riambase Mixed Secondary School. The school had 369 candidates who qualified for admission to the university. The school posted a mean score of 7.1.