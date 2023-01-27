Don't profile Kisii schools because of me - CS Machogu

The Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ezekiel Machogu has urged Kenyans not to profile performance of Nyanza region schools, especially those from Kisii, because of him. He defended the 2022 KCSE results, saying it would be unfair for a CS to deny candidates from other regions their deserved marks.

"The truth is, where I come from (Nyanza), the best county with As was Siaya County," he said.