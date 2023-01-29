Education CS Machogu whistles his way to straight As

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu Ombaki is no doubt a prolific Kanu-era administrator with many years of experience as a career civil servant.

However, the 67-year-old is in the eye of the storm over the credibility of the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results, particularly within the Kisii region.

The father of five has come under fire for doubting Thomas’ who are struggling to believe stellar performances posted by relatively unknown secondary schools in his home area.

But he is having none of the aspersions being cast, challenging anyone with tangible evidence of exam irregularities to come forward.

Breathing fire, he said he cannot just cancel exam results just for the sake in order to please the naysayers.

“From where I sit, there was no cheating. Do your rumour mongering or propaganda in other areas and not in education,” Mr Machogu fired back.

While it could be true that from where he sits at Jogoo House there was no cheating, it could have happened far away in schools.

During his vetting last year, Mr Machogu was categorical that he will not tolerate impunity against government directives. “If there are cartels at the ministry it is time that they start packing and go elsewhere. I am a manager, I’ve been tested and I am a prolific administrator— which is exactly what this ministry needs to be able to move to the next level,” he said.

Nonetheless, the man known for his laid-back demeanour and funny facial expression with a “whistling” voice may have shot himself in the foot by promising to maintain an open-door policy to bolster engagements with various education stakeholders. Instead, he may have instead left the doors wide open for the re-emergence of ‘cartels’ who had been locked out by his immediate predecessor Prof George Magoha (now deceased).

If filling big shoes was a person, then the former District Commissioner is the perfect embodiment of that person.

While most of his predecessors at the Education ministry were towering academics, with Prof Magoha boasting perhaps the longest CV by a Cabinet appointee in the country.

In comparison, the last time the former MP was anywhere near an institution of higher learning was 43 years ago when President William Ruto was only 13 years old.

Up to the task

But he is undaunted. Mr Machogu maintains he is equal to the task of tackling the country's education challenges.

Immediately after his appointment in November last year, Mr Machogu sparked controversy after hinting that the government was planning to cut funding for universities.

Cornered, he was forced to walk back on the statement, adopting the popular political line, “I was misquoted”.

Upon graduation from UoN with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, Mr Machogu was employed as a civil servant, serving as a district officer in Nyeri, Nyandarua, Kiambu, and Kirinyaga, before being promoted to a district commissioner, with postings in Nyandarua and Busia. He later served as deputy provincial commissioner for Coast province.

He has also served in the central government in various ministries, including Public Service, Commerce and Trade, before retiring in October 2016.