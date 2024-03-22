Helb offices in Nairobi

Proposed law to do away with Helb, students’ placement agency

The Higher Education Loans Board offices in Nairobi. Helb and the placement agency will be disbanded and merged into a single entity.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Aduda

Consulting Editor

What you need to know:

  • The university students’ loans board and the placement agency will be disbanded and merged into a single entity.
  • Authority to carry out consolidated functions that are currently carried out by various entities.

