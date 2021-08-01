Prof Geoffrey Rurimo chose an academic path less travelled

Prof. Geoffrey Kihara Rurimo

Prof. Geoffrey Kihara Rurimo, director of National Institute for Optics and Lasers at his office at Multimedia University of Kenya on July 21, 2021. 

Photo credit: Collins Omulo | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Professor Geoffrey Kihara Rurimo cuts an unassuming demeanour for a man of his academic excellence. We hold the interview at his office at Multimedia University of Kenya (MMU), where his accomplishments are revered, but looking around his surroundings, nothing gives away what the 51-year-old has achieved in science.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.