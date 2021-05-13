Education

Policy failure? 194,000 learners didn’t sit KCSE

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ministry yet to provide explanation for huge difference.
  • Education ministry has implemented 100pc transition policy since 2017.

More than 194,000 learners who completed Standard Eight four years ago did not sit the 2020 Form Four examinations, bringing into question the success of the much-touted 100 per cent transition policy.

