No need to panic, CS Magoha tells KCPE and KCSE candidates

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Saturday asked the 1.9 million candidates who will write the national exams later in March not to panic, noting the ministry has considered their long absence from school due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prof Magoha said examiners who set the KCPE and KCSE exams have considered the effects of the long break.

The 2020 primary and secondary tests slated for March were to be taken in October and November last year.

This did not happen as the government took measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 after an increase in the number of cases, including crafting a new school calendar.

While urging calm, the CS noted that schools have adequately covered the syllabus.

“Syllabus coverage has been done so there is no need for anxiety,” he told journalists after addressing candidates at Chavakali Boys’ Secondary School in Vihiga County.

He toured the school to assess preparedness for the national examinations.

"Do not worry about the examination. We are aware you were at home for nine months, so your hope must remain alive. Do not get stressed. If you believe in God, you will all pass,” he told the students.

No cheating

The CS further advised against negativity and scare-mongering, and assured that the exams are secure and will begin as scheduled.

He dismissed reports of leaks, saying the exam questions have not found their way to the market, where parents and students are likely to purchase test papers from people claiming to have them.

People deceiving parents and candidates about selling examination papers risk getting arrested, he added.

Prof Magoha also issued a warning for Isebania, Kisii and Migori, saying they are on the ministry’s radar as it fights exam cheating and other irregularities.

He discouraged the candidates from copying, saying each of them is intelligent.

In terms of results, he said he does not expect a significant variation from the last tear.

"I am moving around to encourage students. They are ready for the examinations," the CS said.