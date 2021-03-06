No need to panic, CS Magoha tells KCPE and KCSE candidates

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha

Education CS George Magoha addresses Form Four students of Chavakali High school in Vihiga County on March 6, 2021, when he assessed the institution's preparedness for the national exams.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • He dismissed reports of leaks, saying the exam questions have not found their way to the market, where parents and students are likely to purchase test papers from people claiming to have them.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Saturday asked the 1.9 million candidates who will write the national exams later in March not to panic, noting the ministry has considered their long absence from school due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

