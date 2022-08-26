New regime to keep CBC, says Magoha

The training of Grade Nine teachers for the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) will begin in January next year, Education CS George Magoha has said, as he exuded confidence that CBC will not be scrapped by the next government.

Prof Magoha said teachers for grades Seven and Eight have been trained and that the construction of the 11,600 new classrooms to accommodate junior secondary learners is at 90 per cent complete.

“We have already trained teachers who are going to teach in junior secondary schools while the incoming government will train Grade Nine teachers in January to foster the implementation of CBC,” said Prof Magoha in Eldoret.

He spoke yesterday at Moi Girls High School in Eldoret during the inspection of junior secondary classes.

Teachers' training

Some 116,024 secondary school teachers are targeted for the Grade Nine training.

Last term, 60,000 teachers were trained. More teachers will be trained this term and next term, said Prof Magoha.

According to the CS, teachers have been trained to roll out CBC and the task that remains will be accomplished by the next government after more than 10 million children were enrolled in the curriculum.

“The current government has invested a lot of resources in CBC and with more than 10 million children having been enrolled, the next regime can’t think of abolishing it,” said Prof Magoha.

He dispelled fears that boarding schools will be removed in favour of day institutions, noting that both have a role in the implementation of the CBC programme.

“We shall always have boarding schools since they have a place in our society, especially national schools which have performed well. There is no way the boarding schools will be scrapped at the expense of CBC,” said Prof Magoha.

According to Prof Magoha, if CBC will be scrapped then money pumped into implementing the curriculum would have gone to waste.

In preparation for transition to junior secondary schools, Prof Magoha said more than 90 per cent of the classrooms are complete to accommodate the learners.

Transition period

He expressed hope that all classrooms will be ready before the transition period in January next year.

"I have just inspected the commissioning of two excellent CBC classrooms here at Moi Girls, the majority of schools are at 90 per cent in construction of CBC classrooms while in Central Kenya, about 100 per cent of the classes have been constructed,” said Prof Magoha.

He challenged contractors to hasten the completion of the remaining classrooms within the stipulated time frame.

The CS refuted claims that some pupils transiting to junior secondary have been denied the opportunity to choose schools outside their counties.

“Children are free to choose schools they want especially those eying prestigious national schools,” said Prof Magoha.

He, however, urged pupils to consider schools near their homes so that they can be close to their parents.

“The CBC is steering learners away from exam-oriented learning and equipping them with skills that will enable them to handle various challenges in life,” added the CS.