Magoha mulls extension of junior high selection period

The Ministry of Education will next week evaluate the progress of the ongoing selection of junior secondary school places by Grade 6 learners before deciding whether to extend the application period.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha Wednesday said that not all learners had made their selections.

The learners are selecting secondary schools that they wish to join for Grade 7 in January next year, ahead of their Kenya Primary School Education Assessment in November. The Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) opened the selection portal on August 15 and is scheduled to close it on Tuesday, August 30.

“Right now they’re doing it, but you know what’s going to happen. There’ll be a time when they’re going to rush. We’ll sit down with my team and decide whether it’s important to add some more time because this is so critical.

“This is the first time this is happening. If there’s need for us to reassess on Tuesday, we’ll come back to you. If there’s need for us to extend, we’ll extend,” Prof Magoha said. He was speaking when he commissioned a new classroom at Muhuru Muchiri Secondary School in Njiru, Nairobi County.

The CS advised parents to guide their children in the selection of schools, saying that some of them miss admission to good schools because they only concentrate on a few top schools.

There will be a double intake next year as the learners under the 8-4-4 system will also transition to Form One. The huge number of learners – about 2.5 million – is expected to spark an intense scramble for places in secondary schools.

Prof Magoha said a number of private schools had put up infrastructure to host junior secondary school, easing the pressure on public schools.

“Unless the parents choose otherwise, the majority of children who are in private schools and their parents want them to remain, will be able to do so. It’s no longer an issue. They might actually surpass the target we gave them,” the CS said.

Prof Magoha has also ruled out extending the school term after learners lost two weeks of learning during the electioneering period. This could, however, change if the petition against the presidential election before the Supreme Court is upheld and fresh elections ordered.

The CS said he would continue working until he hands over to his successor.