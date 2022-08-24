Kuppet calls for new fees guidelines amid harsh economic times

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Teachers (Kuppet) has asked the Ministry of Education to issue new fees guidelines to cushion parents from the harsh economic times.

Kuppet Secretary-General Akelo Misori on Wednesday said many parents have expressed concern over the recent increase in fees in some boarding schools around the country.

“In light of current economic conditions, the government must urgently provide new guidelines on school fees to avoid any misunderstanding between stakeholders in education,” said Mr Misori.

Mr Misori said in most cases, the parents are unaware that the increases were mandated through a participatory process led by the school boards which include the parents' representatives.

Boarding schools

He said due to the recent economic trends, boarding schools are finding it hard to provide services such as accommodation and meals without adjusting the fees paid by parents.

“Prices of cereals, other foodstuffs and essentials like cooking oil have more than doubled over the last year alone. The prices have tripled since the government last set the school fees,” said Mr Misori

He said the current fees increment in schools has been necessitated by the inescapable economic imperatives.

Magoha’s warning

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has since asked school heads not to send students home for school fees.

Prof Magoha said any school head flouting fees guidelines will face the law.

Before schools increase fees, the Ministry of Education requires boards of managements (BOMs) to seek approval from the Ministry’s county boards of education.

This term, the Ministry of Education released Sh16.9 billion as learner’s capitation for the 2022 second term.

Of the funds, Sh14.2 billion was released to secondary schools while Sh2.7 billion was released to primary schools.

School heads have been decrying low funding from the ministry, claiming the money is not enough for schools to run smoothly.