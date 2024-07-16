Nationwide protests disrupt schooling for thousands of students

Learning was disrupted across the country today as anti-government protests, largely led by Generation Z, unfolded. Many parents were reluctant to send their children to school, while some school administrations actively requested that students be withdrawn for safety reasons.

Those students who did manage to reach their schools often found themselves returning home shortly after. Videos circulating online showed scenes of students leaving school premises as tear gas filled the air, a result of clashes between protesters and law enforcement.

The widespread disruption highlighted the far-reaching impact of the protests, affecting not only the demonstrators and authorities but also the education system and daily lives of families across the nation.

Schools across the country directed learners to remain at home yesterday in anticipation of anti-government protests led by Gen Z today.

This precautionary measure was taken to ensure the safety of students. Messages were sent to parents and guardians, advising them to keep their children at home to avoid any potential risks arising from the protests.

“After consulting with the Parents Teachers Association regarding Gen Z's anticipated demonstration, we have unanimously agreed that it is prudent for our learners and staff to remain at home tomorrow (today) due to potential safety concerns. School activities will resume on Wednesday. Thank you for your understanding on this matter. If you have any further questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact the head teacher,” read a message from St Bakhita School in Nairobi.

Other schools within Nairobi and its environs sent similar notes to parents.

“In view of the expected nationwide demos, we wish to inform you that our learners will NOT come to school tomorrow Tuesday July 16, 2024.

“Alternatively we have put in place measures to engage them virtually from the safety of their homes. We will share credentials and the timetable shortly. We remain committed to our learner's best interest in classroom and beyond. We regret any inconveniences,” a message to parents of Riara Springs Primary & Junior School.

“The management has decided to close the school tomorrow (today) due to uncertainty and rumours of protests. Our school wishes to take precaution and safeguard the learners. Hence, no school tomorrow (today),” stated another message from Ark Junior School Kitengela.

“We are writing to inform you that the school will be closed on Tuesday (today). This decision has been made to ensure our leaders' and staff members' safety and well-being. We have provided extra homework and worksheets to ensure that our leaders continue their learning while at home. Please encourage your leader to complete these assignments during the day off. Regular classes will resume on Wednesday, July 17th, 2024, normal school timings. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation,” Kinderville School stated.

Parents have expressed mixed reactions following the communication on the closure of schools. While some welcomed the move, others voiced concern over the disruption of their children's education and daily routines.

“I understand the need for safety, but I also worry about the impact on my child's learning. We hope that the issues being raised by the protesters can be addressed without causing too much disruption to our children's education,” said Mary Wambui, a parent from Nairobi County.

Other schools include Rockfields Junior Academy, Ark Junior School Kitengela, Sabis International School in Runda and Mickeys Academy in Donholm.

President William Ruto announced a national dialogue that was scheduled to begin this week to address the issues raised by Gen Zs. However, by Sunday it remained unclear when the talks would begin.

Meanwhile, the Gen Zs demonstrations dubbed “Occupy Central Business District” proceeded as planned.



