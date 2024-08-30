Kenya records third case of Mpox

Kenya has confirmed its third case of Mpox after a female patient who recently traveled to Uganda tested positive for the virus in Nairobi.

"She is currently in stable condition and is being treated in an isolation unit in Nairobi," Director-General of Health Patrick Amoth said.

The previous two cases of the disease were reported in Taita Taveta and Busia counties, both have fully recovered, according to Dr Amoth.

While giving a status update on the outbreak on Friday, Dr Amoth assured Kenyans that the Ministry of Health's goal is to ensure continued vigilance in safeguarding public health.

“We are pleased to announce that the second patient diagnosed with Mpox in Kenya has fully recovered and has been subsequently discharged from the facility,” Dr Amoth said.

“A total of 17 contacts remain under close observation and this positive outcome (of a positive patient turning negative) demonstrates our effective response and management of the disease, “he observed.

Dr Amoth also pointed out that a total of 89 samples have been submitted to government laboratories for Mpox disease testing out of which 79 samples have tested negative for the disease while three samples have tested positive and the remaining seven samples are currently undergoing analysis.

In addition, Dr Amoth said that the government has so far screened a total of 582,847 travellers at 26 designated Ports of Entry across the country.

He reassured the public that healthcare facilities are fully prepared to diagnose and manage the disease and that there is no need to panic.

“To reduce stigma and prevent the spread of the disease, we shall continue to share important information through our official social media accounts, the press and other public health forums countrywide," he said.

He added that the country remains dedicated to safeguarding the health and well-being of all citizens.

“Our rapid response teams (RRTs) are in place to support affected counties with thorough investigations and appropriate response measures to any new cases.

The Public Health Emergency Operation Centres have been activated nationwide to enhance coordination of response efforts, and Incident Management Teams have been established to oversee coordination activities at both national and county levels,” Dr Amoth said while urging county governments to work closely with the health ministry and other agencies as well as other partners to ensure all necessary measures are in place to protect the public.

Dr Amoth did not however disclose the kind of tests the government is performing on suspected Mpox patients.