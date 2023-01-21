Mudasa, Kamusinga top West in 2022 KCSE exam

Mudasa Academy in Vihiga and Friends Kamusinga and St Mary’s Kibabii Boys in Bungoma County are the top schools in Western in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination, according to the ranking by the Saturday Nation.

Mudasa Academy battled to sit on the high table after posting an improved mean score of 10.3 from 8.0 last year. The school had 72 candidates.

Two candidates scored A- (minus) while 18 others registered B+ (plus). Thirty nine candidates at Mudasia scored B (plain) while 16 had B- (minus).

Friends School Kamusinga, a longtime academic giant, posted a mean of 9.2473 with 11 students scoring A and 91 others with an A-.

The school registered 477 candidates for the national examination.

The top student at Kamusinga was Justin Mboya Obuyu who had an A of 84 points. Victor Livumbazi Marezo and Kenga Kwicha Kahindi tied on 83 points.

Levy Lewa Kalama, Collins Kipkosgei, Graham Wesonga Ndubi and Sheldon Butaki Kibet had 82 points.

Mudasia Academy head Velma Mudanyi was ecstatic on receiving the results.

“We have done well, with the lowest student scoring a B-. This by all means is a great achievement,” she said.

St Mary’s Kibabii Boys posted a good performance, with two candidates scoring A while 26 had A-. The school had 387 candidates.

Lugulu Girls High School in Bungoma County had a mean score of 8.655, with four students scoring A and 26 registering A-.

Another 98 candidates scored B+ while 157 had B.

The two Lugulu School candidates who led are Cynthia Selesty Ouma and Hanaan Abdi Rashid. Each had an A of 83 points out of a possible 84.

Cecilia Sichangi and Lynn Odhiambo had 81 points.

Butere Girls High in Kakamega posted a mean grade of 8.727 to feature among the top five schools in the region.

Sixteen students at Butere Girls High School scored A plain while 56 registered A-.

Lucky Mueni Kituyi, Teresa Ariro Ochieng, Mickey Akoth Odhiambo, Esther Michelle Karungani and Beryl Arum Akinyi were top with 84 points.

At Kakamega School, six candidates scored A while 39 others had A-.

Sixty nine Kakamega School candidates scored B+ while 101 had B-.

School principal Gerald Orina attributed the results to students, teachers and parents working in harmony.

“The school had 489 candidates but still posted good results. We faced many challenges,” Mr Orina said.

Top candidate, Meshack Omondi Okello, had 84 points while Frankline Ochieng and Caleb Litoroh Wanajala tied on 82.

Other top schools were St Peter’s Mumias Boys and Booker Academy in Kakamega County.

St Peter’s Mumias had a mean of 8.62. The top candidate, Kenan Ngeri Njoroge, had 82 points.

Booker Academy’s top student Aggrey Luyo had 81 points. Khant Mira and Hillary Wesonga tied on 80.

Busia County’s top student was Melvin Akinyi Atieno of Kolanya Girls High School who had 81 points.

Butula Boys registered six As, with the top candidate – Darwin Lucas Omuse – scoring 82 points. Turich Makuri Matoch was second with a point less.

Bunyore Girls School produced the top candidate in Vihiga. Six candidates scored A, with Rosemary Oyundi registering 83 points. The school had a mean of 8.6.

Bunyore Girls principal, Judith Agade, said the school had 391 candidates. It registered 39 A- and 70 B.

Two candidates scored A at Chavakali Boys School. The school had a mean score of 7.9.

Top students, Micah Asakhulu and Odiwuor Billy had 82 points

Nyang’ori Boys’ Joshua Indumuli had an A of 81 points.