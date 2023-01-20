Majority of 2022 KCSE students get low grades
Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu Friday released the 2022 Form Four national exam results.
Mr Machogu announced the outcome to the public after meeting and briefing President William Ruto at State House in Nairobi.
The education minister announced that 173,345 candidates scored C+ and above. A total of 1,146 candidates scored grade A.
He gave the report from the Kenya National Examinations Council headquarters on Dennis Pritt Road.
A total of 489,081 candidates scored Grade D plus and below. This is 55.8 percent of the total 881,416 students who sat the 2022 KCSE examination.
Candidates who scored D minus were 167,758, according to the results announced by CS Machogu.
The number of candidates who scored D was 155,480, while 135,021 candidates scored D plus.