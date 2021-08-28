Mount Kenya, Meru universities register with Kenya National Qualifications Authority

NEW MKU VC-Centre-3

MKU Pro-Chancellor Dr Vincent Gaitho (left) and Council Chairman Prof David Serem (right), welcome Prof Prof Deogratius Jaganyi, the new Vice-Chancellor. 

logo

By  Mercy Chelangat

Mount Kenya University and Meru University of Science and Technology have become the first private and public universities, respectively, to be accredited by the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA).

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.