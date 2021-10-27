Moi University closed, students sent home

Moi University has been closed indefinitely and students ordered to vacate the premises by noon on Thursday.

The varsity has suspended all academic programmes at its main campus in Eldoret with immediate effect.

The university’s senate, in a meeting held on Wednesday, arrived at the decision following a strike by university staff that has paralysed learning at the institution.

Moi University staff during a demonstration in Eldoret on October 26, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

“Senate resolved to suspend teaching and learning activities at the main campus due to the industrial action by staff which has affected university operations,” read part of a statement from the office of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics Research and Extension.

The university's workers and lecturers downed their tools on Monday citing delays in payment of their salaries and failure by the institution to implement the 2017/2021 Collective Bargain Agreement (CBA) and consequent salary arrears.

Moi University staff during a demonstration in Eldoret on October 26, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The employees, through their unions Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu), Kenya University Staff Union (Kusu)and Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Education Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (KUDHEIHA), vowed to continue with their strike until their grievances are heard and demands met.

The staff allege that most of them had been listed on CRBs and cannot borrow loans as they have un-serviced debts due to lack of salaries. They called on the government and the Ministry of Education to intervene.

A view of Moi University School of Law campus in Uasin Gishu County on October 27, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group



