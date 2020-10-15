Millicent Mwololo | Nation Media Group

School’s classrooms full with only half the expected pupils

By  Millicent Mwololo

What you need to know:

  • Teachers have expressed fears that congestion and shortage of space might send the giant school into a crisis once the second phase of re-opening of schools commences.
  • Mlolongo Primary School has 1,457 pupils, and more than 300 in its pre-school section.

All the 24 classrooms at Mlolongo Primary School in Machakos are full, yet only half of expected pupils have reported back.

