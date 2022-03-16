Missing keys, impersonation mar KCSE exams

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is investigating the circumstances under which a senior official misplaced a key for an examination container, causing delays in the distribution of KCSE tests to 23 schools.

Examination centre managers, education and security officers who had arrived at the Kapsoya collection station in Ainabkoi, Uasin Gishu County, by 6am had to wait for the container to be forced open after frantic efforts to trace the missing key proved futile.

The keys to each container are kept by the area sub-county director of education and the sub-county deputy commissioner who must be present to open the containers that are under 24-hour armed police guard.

Took the padlock

Education director Harrison Muriuki said the lost key was in the custody of the Ainakboi deputy county commissioner.

“We forcefully opened the padlock after getting permission from the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec). At 6.30am, the papers were distributed to the schools.

“The DCI took the padlock as we wait for its replacement. Police are manning the container at the moment,” the education officer said.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers are investigating whether the padlock was tampered with. Mr Muriuki, however, said the exams started on time.

In Isiolo, security officers manning examinations have been put on high alert following an incident on Monday where four teachers, including a principal, were arrested on claims of aiding examination malpractice.

Eastern regional commissioner Evans Achoki said security teams in the region are keen on ensuring they deliver credible exams.

“I urge all those involved to cooperate for a credible examination. There must be honesty in the national examinations. The certificate must reflect the true abilities of a learner. We want our certificates to be respectable worldwide,” Mr Achoki said in Meru town after supervising the collection of KCSE papers.

Isiolo County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding revealed that examination officers will be given less time to ferry papers to schools to avert cheating following revelations that some rogue centre managers were taking advantage of the time lapse to expose the papers early.

Principal arrested

On Monday, Kinna Secondary School principal Simon Guyo, supervisor Safia Adan and invigilators Hassan Wario, Muktar Galgalo Ali, Caroline Kendi and Ali Hussein Godana were arrested for allegedly aiding cheating.

Four cellphones, two of them with exam materials, were found hidden in a toilet.

Basic Education and Early Learning Principal Secretary Julius Jwan congratulated security officers for arresting the culprits.

“We started very well yesterday, apart from minimal incidents, including issues of impersonation in Busia and some few cases in other counties where people were arrested.

“This shows that our education and field officers are working together to ensure we maintain the integrity of our examination.

Insecurity-prone areas

“Everyone should do their part to ensure we give the students an opportunity to have an ample environment,” Dr Jwan said when he supervised the administration of the exams in Baringo County Tuesday.

Insecurity-prone areas

He praised the county security team for putting in place proper measures in insecurity-prone areas, noting, the over 12,000 candidates sat the tests in the respective schools in 176 centres.

“I appreciate the multi-agency team and education officials in Baringo County, who ensured that all KCPE learners in the border areas sat their exams last week despite the challenges.

It’s also encouraging that all the Form Four candidates in the border areas are sitting their tests in their respective schools and have not been moved to other centres because of insecurity,” he added.

“We want to assure parents in this region that the learners are safe because we have beefed up security in the volatile areas.

“We also applaud the local leaders for promising that they’ll come together to ensure that peace prevails to avoid any interruption of the national tests,” he added.

Mr Omoding said they had resolved to release the teams ferrying the papers later than usual to ensure they arrive at school just before 8am.

“Releasing them earlier will give them an opportunity to engage in malpractices and that is why we have reduced the time,” he said.

Also believed to be facilitating cheating is the fact that centre managers are in custody of the mid-morning papers for several hours.

“We all must be responsible. While you do your work, watch over each other and suspect all the officers you are working with,” Mr Omoding said.

Kirinyaga County Commissioner Jim Njoka said security had been beefed up in all the examination centres to ensure candidates do their exams without any interruption.



