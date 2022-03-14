School principal in Isiolo arrested over exam malpractice

Isiolo county commissioner Geoffrey Omoding

Isiolo county commissioner Geoffrey Omoding who confirmed the arrest of Kinna Secondary principal, a supervisor and four invigilators over suspected exam malpractice at the school on March 14, 2022.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Police in Isiolo have arrested the principal of Kinna Secondary School, a supervisor and four invigilators suspected of malpractice in ongoing KCSE exams.

