School principal in Isiolo arrested over exam malpractice

Police in Isiolo have arrested the principal of Kinna Secondary School, a supervisor and four invigilators suspected of malpractice in ongoing KCSE exams.

School principal Simon Guyo Bonaya, supervisor Safia Adan and invigilators Ali Hussein Godana, Caroline Kendi, Hassan Wario and Muktar Galgalo Ali are believed to have aided several students in cheating by use of mobile phones.

Regular walking out of the exam room by some students to the toilet raised suspicion, prompting some of the security officers in the school to report the matter.

A team of officers from Kinna Police Station swiftly responded and on arrival at the school conducted a thorough search that led to the recovery of four mobile phones, two of which were switched on, all suspected to belong to students.

County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding said two students who were in the toilet when the officers arrived managed to escape.

The two mobile phones had materials suspected to be the ongoing exams.

Mr Omoding said the questions on the phones had answers which the learners went to look at before going back to the exam room.

"We suspect they could have opened the Chemistry paper, took photos and sent to someone who then sent back answers. The ongoing probe will help unearth more details," Mr Omoding told the Nation.

He said the phones will be investigated to establish the owners and help arrest accomplices involved in the malpractice.

The six were detained at Kinna Police Station awaiting arraignment.