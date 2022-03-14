University student arrested for impersonating KCSE candidate in Kisii

Police in Kisii have arrested a 20-year-old university student over suspected impersonation in the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Kisii Central Police Commander Peter Kimani said the university student was sitting the English Paper 1 for a private student at Kiamabundu Mixed Secondary School near Kisii town.

“We have the suspect in custody. He is currently being interrogated by our investigation officers based at the Kisii DCI offices,” said Mr Kimani.

He said supervisors and invigilators at the school detected anomalies and launched investigations.

"It is good we have detected this early enough. A multi-agency team is monitoring the on-going exams in Kisii," said Mr Kimani.

The police boss said they are on the lookout given that Kisii has in the past been marked as an examination cheating hot spot.