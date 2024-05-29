Ministry of Education delays half-term break by a week

The Ministry of Education has pushed back the dates for half-term by a week, citing the delayed reopening of schools following heavy rains across the country.

Pre-primary, primary and secondary schools were originally scheduled to break for half-term between June 20 to 23 2024. However, they will now take the break from June 26 to 28 2024.

“All learners in boarding schools are expected to report back on June 30 2024. The change may require adjustments on planned activities and schedules,” reads a circular by Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang addressed to all county directors of education.

The PS however did not give any indication of an extension to the school term which is scheduled to end on August 2 2024.

Just before schools reopened, Dr Kipsang said that the second term of the school calendar will not be prolonged, following consultations between the Ministry of Education and heads of schools.

He did not completely rule out the possibility of an extension of the term, stating that the ministry would “continuously monitor the progress of learning” as the term progresses.

Dr Kipsang said that the time lost is recoverable.