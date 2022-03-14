Meet the 'oldest' KCSE candidate sitting exam in prison

Life sentence inmate Grapton Olutwait, aged 74 is the oldest candidate sitting the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

The Naivasha Maximum Security Prison inmate is optimistic about securing good grades despite his advanced age.

“I have been in school for the last four years and taught by the best in the institution,” said the aged candidate.

Olutwait was handed a life sentence six years ago for a sexual-related offence.

He was hopeful of getting good grades and join a tertiary institution within the correctional facility.

The officer-in-charge of the highly guarded prison Hassan Tari said at least seven candidates were aged 40-years and above.

“It is a class of “seniors” but they have potential. They have been putting the best forward despite Covid-19 restrictions that curtailed class attendance at some point,” said Mr Tari.

He said a total 16 inmates were sitting the examination, hailing the “the management” of the school section for preparing the candidates.

“They have continuously been knocking at my door seeking assistance to sharpen the candidates. We expect overall good results,” added the Prison boss.