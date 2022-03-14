Meet the 'oldest' KCSE candidate sitting exam in prison

74-year-old, Grapton Olutwait sitting this year's KCSE test at the Naivasha Maximum Security Prison.

Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

Life sentence inmate Grapton Olutwait, aged 74 is the oldest candidate sitting the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

