Unrest-linked girl to sit KCSE examination at prison

A female candidate is sitting the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KSCE) examination at the Kwale women’s prison.

The student was among those arrested last year after unrest erupted at the school, said Kwale County Director of Education Martin Cheruiyot.

“The candidate is still in custody … because she was involved in the burning of a school,” he said.

Coast TSC Staffing officer Perpetua Wairimu hands KCSE examination papers to a centre manager at the Kwale Deputy County Commssioner's office in Matuga. Photo credit: Siago Cece I Nation Media Group

Kwale Prison’s boss Hassan Ali explained on phone the student’s parents could not raise bond and that is why she had to sit the examination in prison.

At least five other candidates who had been detained were released on bail last week to sit the exams.

Mr Cheruiyot spoke during the distribution of KCSE examination materials to school managers in Mazeras.

At least 8,989 candidates across Kwale County will take the tests for the next three weeks.

The opening of the container was also supervised by officials from the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec).

Kwale TSC Director Gitonga Ikena said they had provided enough facilities to ensure teachers in remote areas do not have to walk long distances to deliver exams.

Examination centre managers pick KCSE material at Voi Deputy County Commissioner's office in Taita Taveta County. Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group

In Taita Taveta County, 6,585 candidates will sit the examination at 78 centres.

County Director of Education Simon Wanjohi told Nation.Africa that no major incident had been reported in the four sub-counties of Voi, Mwatate, Taita and Taveta.

He said this year’s number is an increase from 5,352 who sat the examination last year.

And in Lamu, the government has assured candidates and invigilators at the 27 exam centres of their security.

County Commissioner Irungu Macharia said security patrols had been intensified in volatile areas, especially Kiunga on the border with Somalia and Boni forest.

Lamu County Education Director Joshua Kaaga said measures had also been taken to prevent exam cheating.

A total of 1,828 candidates will sit the tests in Lamu County.