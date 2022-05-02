MCA aspirant comes to the aid of needy students in Webuye

Some 278 needy students from Matulo Ward in Webuye West Sub County will benefit from bursary donation totaling Sh800,000 from an MCA aspirant.

Speaking while handing out the bursaries, the aspirant, Mr Stephen Kaiser, made a commitment to promote education in the ward if elected in the August 9 General Election.

“Education is the only equaliser for the poor and the rich. That is why I pledge to invest heavily in the sector if elected into office. I want to urge those who have benefited today to focus on their studies so that in future they can return and give back to the community,” Mr Kaiser said.

His actions of good ill have been lauded by area residents.

“It is not easy to do such things from your own pocket. What Mr Kaiser has done shows that he is capable of doing much more is elected into office,” said Andrew Kitofu, a retired head teacher and chairman of Stephen Kaiser Foundation.

Protus Wakhungu, a parent of a beneficiary student, thanked Mr Kaiser, saying he didn’t know where he would have gotten school fees for her child.

Another area resident, Zephaniah Wachia, urged other political leaders to come up with similar initiatives.