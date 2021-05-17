Mark Kogo Kipkoech
Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Education

Prime

Mark Kogo, the top KCSE student who wants to pursue music, medicine

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

What do music and medicine have in common? The answer might surprise you. In 2016, Harvard University held a discussion where the panellists wore two hats: medical doctors and musicians.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Jennifer Wambua murder: DPP approves charges

  2. Rastafarians fight to use bhang as sacrament

    Ras Tafari Society of Kenya

  3. Zuma graft case finally starts, then gets postponed

  4. Biden backs Israel but criticism rises in US

  5. Etihad Airways suspends flights to Israel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.