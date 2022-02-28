Magoha assures candidates on security as exams begin

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha who on February 28, 2022 said that adequate security officers have been deployed in the volatile areas to ensure national exams proceed as scheduled.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has assured parents and candidates in areas plagued by insecurity that the government has put in place measures to ensure national exams proceed as scheduled.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.