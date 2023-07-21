Maandamano: Save the Children urges Ruto, Raila to safeguard right to education

An international children's rights organisation has expressed concern over the effects of the ongoing demonstrations on Kenyan children.

In a statement, Save the Children's Director of Programme Operations in Kenya and Madagascar, Kenneth Sisimwo, warned that the ongoing protests threaten the rights of children in the country as learning has been affected in many parts of the country.

The organisation is appealing to President William Ruto and the leader of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition, Raila Odinga, to take action to protect children's inalienable right to safe access to quality education.

“While we appreciate the measures the government is undertaking to ensure children’s safety, we are aware that an impasse between the parties involved could mean that more children across the country are denied their basic right to safety and education. These rights should be safeguarded at all costs,” Mr Sisimwo said.

According to the organisation, recent directives from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Interior to close day schools in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu have reversed gains made in the education sector.

Millions of children

“Despite the promise to reopen the schools on Thursday 20th July 2023 upon assessment of the security situation, Save the Children said such disruptions of learning could reverse the gains made in the education sector, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic that saw millions of children missing out on the much-needed education,” the organisation added.

Even after the government said that the targeted schools would only be closed on Wednesday as Azimio began its third wave of demonstrations, learning remained paralysed in many schools on Thursday as well as Friday as parents failed to send their children to school.

The decision to close some schools in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa followed an incident at Kihumbuini Primary School in Kangemi Ward, Westlands, during the Maandamano, where a tear gas canister was thrown into the school compound.

More than 40 students were injured in the incident, which drew condemnation from local leaders and Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, who assured Kenyans that children would be protected as the demonstrations continued.