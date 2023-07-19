Schools re-open in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu after brief closure over demos

The government has announced the re-opening of all day primary and secondary schools in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa counties.

The schools had been closed on July 19,2023 following what the State said were intelligence reports of planned violence near schools during the planned three-day opposition protests, which began on Wednesday.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Cabinet Secretaries Ezekiel Machogu (Education) and Prof Kithure Kindiki (Interior) said the situation had been re-assessed and it was safe to re-open schools.

“The Government has now undertaken an evaluation of the current security situation in various parts of the country, including in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu Counties. The relevant security agencies have established that the security situation in the three Counties, and in other parts of the country, has been restored to normal. On the basis of the evaluation, it is hereby directed that all day primary and secondary schools in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu Counties re-open for normal school activities on July 20, 2023,” the statement sent to newsrooms said.

In Wednesday evening's statement, the two Cabinet Secretaries added: "The Government has put in place adequate measures to ensure the safety of learners and their schools across the country.

On Tuesday night, Mr Machogu and Prof Kindiki had said day primary and secondary schools in Kenya's three biggest cities, where the Raila Odinga-led opposition has a large following, would remain closed to ensure the safety of schoolchildren.